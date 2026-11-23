KARACHI – Pakistan’s music industry lost another familiar voice from its golden era, as pop singer and composer Mohsin Raza Khan, aka Bunny, passed away in Karachi.

The news of his death was shared by actor Khaled Anam through a Facebook post, in which he remembered Bunny as a dear friend and a talented musician.

The announcement sparked outpouring of grief among fans and members of the entertainment industry, many of whom remembered him for his romantic melodies and contribution to Pakistani pop music during the 80s and 90s.

Although Bunny remained away from the mainstream spotlight in recent years, his songs continued to enjoy recognition among listeners who grew up during Pakistan’s golden age of pop music.

Bunny’s biggest breakthrough was in 1989 when he released his debut album, featuring hit song Dil Mein Tum, which went on to become his signature track. The romantic number quickly gained popularity and secured a lasting place in Pakistan’s pop music history. Bunny composed the music, while the lyrics were penned by Master Manzoor, also known as Manzoor Akhtar.

His other popular songs included Deewane, Bhagoray Is King, Zakhmi Jigar, Pehla Pyar, Raasta Naya, Aa Bhi Ja and Nasheeli.

Bunny’s musical journey began long before his breakthrough album. He entered the music scene around 1973 after joining a band in Lahore. He performed at hotels and travelled internationally, including appearances in Germany and Italy, where he gained experience performing for audiences outside Pakistan.

His childhood nickname eventually became his professional identity. His father reportedly started calling him Bunny because his prominent front teeth reminded him of the famous cartoon character Bugs Bunny. The name stayed with him throughout his musical career and became widely recognised among Pakistani music fans.

Apart from his own musical achievements, Bunny also contributed to the development of emerging artists through his recording studio in Karachi’s Tariq Road area. His studio became a gathering place for aspiring musicians, with Bunny reportedly allowing newcomers to use the facilities without charging them.

Bunny remained connected with music in his later years through interviews, occasional releases and collaborations, while maintaining an online presence through his official YouTube channel.