KARACHI – Gold market witnessed another uptick in prices as the per-tola price jumped nearly Rs8000 in a single day amid sharp global rally after back-to-back losses.
On November 23, prices in Pakistan reached Rs384,136 per tola, while price of 10-gram gold witnessed increase of Rs6,687, with new rate standing at Rs329,334.
Gold Rates Today
|Gold/Silver
|Old Price
|Increase
|New Price
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs376,336
|Rs7,800
|Rs384,136
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs322,647
|Rs6,687
|Rs329,334
|International gold (per ounce)
|$3,538
|$78
|$3,616
|Silver (per tola)
|Rs4,600
|Rs135
|Rs4,735
The rally followed an upward movement in the international market, where gold prices gained $78 per ounce to reach $3,616.
Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher in Pakistan. The rate per tola increased by Rs135 to reach Rs4,735.
Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi
- Lahore: Rs392,300 and Rs391,800
- Pathoor: Rs387,500 and Rs385,500
- Karachi: Rs392,500 (selling rate)
The latest increase comes as fluctuations in international gold prices continue to influence Pakistan’s bullion market, affecting both investors and consumers planning jewellery purchases.
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