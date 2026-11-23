KARACHI – Gold market witnessed another uptick in prices as the per-tola price jumped nearly Rs8000 in a single day amid sharp global rally after back-to-back losses.

On November 23, prices in Pakistan reached Rs384,136 per tola, while price of 10-gram gold witnessed increase of Rs6,687, with new rate standing at Rs329,334.

Gold Rates Today

Gold/Silver Old Price Increase New Price Gold (per tola) Rs376,336 Rs7,800 Rs384,136 Gold (10 grams) Rs322,647 Rs6,687 Rs329,334 International gold (per ounce) $3,538 $78 $3,616 Silver (per tola) Rs4,600 Rs135 Rs4,735

The rally followed an upward movement in the international market, where gold prices gained $78 per ounce to reach $3,616.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher in Pakistan. The rate per tola increased by Rs135 to reach Rs4,735.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

Lahore: Rs392,300 and Rs391,800

Pathoor: Rs387,500 and Rs385,500

Karachi: Rs392,500 (selling rate)

The latest increase comes as fluctuations in international gold prices continue to influence Pakistan’s bullion market, affecting both investors and consumers planning jewellery purchases.