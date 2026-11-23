KARACHI – Gold is on a negative trajectory as prices continued their downward trend, with markets witnessing losses of Rs18,900 per tola in previous two trading sessions, and the new per-tola rate hovering around Rs376,336.

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stayed at Rs376,336, and the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs3,001 to reach Rs322,647.

Gold has lost a combined Rs18,900 per tola over the past two trading sessions, making it considerably cheaper than earlier in the week. The price movement is particularly important for consumers planning weddings, purchasing jewellery or considering gold as a long-term investment.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Latest Price 24-Karat Gold (1 Tola) Rs376,336 24-Karat Gold (10 Grams) Rs322,647 Daily Decline (Per Tola) Rs3,500 Daily Decline (10 Grams) Rs3,001 Two-Session Decline (Per Tola) Rs18,900

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold Type Reported Rate Gold Piece – Higher Quote Rs384,500 Gold Piece – Lower Quote Rs384,000 Pathoor Gold – Higher Quote Rs379,500 Pathoor Gold – Lower Quote Rs377,500 22-Karat Gold Rs352,458 21-Karat Gold Rs336,437

Gold Price in Karachi

In Karachi, the reported local selling rate stood at Rs384,000, higher than the association’s benchmark price of Rs376,336 per tola.

Latest Lahore Silver Rates

Silver Category Reported Selling Quote 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs4,750 Silver 1KG Bar Rs4,800 10-Tola Silver Piece Rs4,850

The recent two-session decline has brought gold prices to substantially lower levels, but the direction of the next market movement remains uncertain. Further reductions in international bullion prices could put additional pressure on domestic rates, while a global recovery or changes in the rupee’s value could reverse the trend.