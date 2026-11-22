ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Oman have reached an agreement on the purchase and sale of petroleum products. Under the deal, OQ Trading will provide Pakistan State Oil (PSO) with a $200 million credit facility to buy petroleum products.

The agreement marks an important development in energy cooperation between the two countries. It was concluded between PSO and Oman’s OQ Trading.

Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik met his Omani counterpart, Engineer Salim Al Aufi, in Muscat. Both ministers also attended the agreement signing ceremony. Under the deal, a formal commercial framework will be set up for the supply of petroleum products.

The agreement has been described as a significant step for Pakistan’s energy security and for diversifying its sources of petroleum imports. Pakistan and Oman agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the oil, gas and minerals sectors, and they welcomed the establishment of a joint working group on oil and gas.

The two ministers also agreed to promote cooperation in energy and minerals through the joint working group.

OQ Trading supplied more than one million metric tons of petrol to PSO in 2026, and more than 120,000 metric tons of petrol are expected to be delivered to Pakistan by the end of this year.