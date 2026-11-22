Pakistan Shaheens captain Abdul Samad called heads at the toss, and the coin landed heads up. However, the match referee announced tails in India’s favour.

The Pakistani captain immediately stepped in, examined the coin and pointed out that it had landed on heads. Following Samad’s timely intervention, the match referee had to withdraw his decision and the toss was awarded to Pakistan.

🚨 TOSS DRAMA AT THE RISING STARS ASIA CUP.👀 – The match referee initially announced the toss result incorrectly, but Pakistan captain Abdul Samad immediately pointed out the mistake and asked him to recheck. – Abdul Samad was right, and the match referee corrected his call after checking again. – Seems like India-Pakistan matches always come with some drama, but this time the toss drama was caught on camera! 🤷‍♂️ — Talha Digital. (@CallMeDigital1_) November 22, 2026

A video of the incident from the toss has since gone viral on social media.