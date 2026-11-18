HOBART – England won an ODI at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval for the first time, and with it clinched their first ODI series win over Australia in eight years.

After winning the toss and batting first, England posted 328, built on a superb century from Ben Duckett (133) and a half-century from Will Jacks (59). Tom Banton also contributed 44, but no other batter made a big score.

For Australia, Jack Edwards took four wickets and Matt Renshaw took three, while Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly and Travis Head claimed one each.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 231 in 46.5 overs. Matt Renshaw top-scored with 55, while Alex Carey made 37 and Jack Edwards 31.

For England, Sonny Baker took four wickets and Liam Dawson three, while Gus Atkinson and captain Harry Brook took one each.

The win gave England the three-match series 2-1.