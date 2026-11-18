ISLAMABAD — Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has introduced bank card payments to all users, allowing customers to link their bank cards (debit/credit) to the Yango app and pay digitally for their rides, deliveries and other services. With this integration, Yango Ride is now the first ride-hailing service in Pakistan that offers card payment options.

Customers can link any of their bank cards, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPak, Union Pay etc, to their Yango account. Once the card has been verified and authorised, it can be used to make payments across Yango services available in the SuperApp, giving customers a truly cashless journey.

As digital payments become increasingly integrated into everyday transactions in Pakistan, Yango is expanding the ways customers can access and pay for its services. Bringing multiple digital payment options into the app allows customers to choose the method that works best for them, while reducing the need to rely on cash for everyday mobility and ecommerce services.

“A useful platform has to connect the whole experience, from choosing a service to paying for it. Card payments are an important step in that direction for Yango in Pakistan, giving customers more flexibility within the one app,” said Faisal Iftekhar, Managing Director at Yango Pakistan.

The introduction of card payments marks another step in Yango’s efforts to build a more connected digital ecosystem in Pakistan. By integrating payments across its services, Yango is strengthening the SuperApp experience while supporting the wider adoption of cashless transactions and making digital technology a more practical part of everyday life.