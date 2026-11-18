MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Azad Kashmir’s past has been deeply painful, with governments coming to power that treated the people with callousness.

Sharif said past governments in Azad Kashmir had delivered poor performance, and that his party wanted to forget those bitter memories.

He said he had remarked jokingly that if the party won, he would become prime minister of Azad Kashmir. With Iftikhar Gilani now serving as prime minister, he said, he considers himself the prime minister, adding that he sees in Gilani the same spirit he feels within himself.

Sharif said his party’s focus had always been on development and that it had wanted to bring several mega projects to Azad Kashmir. He said the PML-N ended 18 to 20 hours of load-shedding, set up power plants and ended the outages in record time.

He said his government had bid farewell to the IMF during its tenure, but the previous government brought the IMF back. He noted that the dollar stood at Rs104 in his time, and that the Lowari Tunnel project was completed during his tenure. “As a reward, my government was removed,” he said.

Sharif asked what the party that has ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 15 years has actually done.

He said Shehbaz Sharif is working with full determination and trying to fix the economy.

He said he wants motorways in Azad Kashmir and urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to begin work on motorway projects on a priority basis.

The PML-N president said Shehbaz Sharif did good work in Punjab, which Maryam Nawaz is now carrying forward. He said he wanted to commend Maryam Nawaz as well as Shehbaz Sharif for their good work.

Sharif added that the PML-N’s performance is better than that of other parties, and that a comparison should be made of what each party did during its time in power.