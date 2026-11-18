NEW YORK – Grand Theft Auto 6 is bringing massive change to one of the gaming world’s most iconic features, with Rockstar Games making it harder than ever for players to unlock cheat codes, unlimited ammunition and top-notch weapons.

In GTA Vice City, San Andreas and other versions, players had the freedom to break the rules, spawning cool vehicles, unlock deadly weapons and create absolute chaos with a few simple button combinations. However, GTA 6 is reportedly preparing to turn that tradition upside down by introducing strict requirements that could leave longtime fans frustrated.

Under the reported new system, players must complete all 91 main story missions before gaining access to GTA 6 cheat codes, meaning the days of activating powerful shortcuts within minutes of starting the game could be over.

Unlike previous Grand Theft Auto titles, where cheat codes were readily available, GTA 6 reportedly requires players to earn their shortcuts through special gameplay challenges. After finishing the entire main campaign, players will get access to list of available cheats. However, these abilities will remain locked until their corresponding challenges have been completed.

The system changes cheat codes into rewards for dedication, skill and progress rather than instant shortcuts. This means that even after spending hours completing the storyline, gamers hoping to unlock the most powerful abilities will have to put in additional effort.

Some of the most popular GTA cheats are reportedly tied to demanding gameplay achievements. Players seeking the maximum ammunition cheat must earn at least 20 bronze medals at shooting ranges, while those hoping to enjoy unlimited ammunition will need 25 silver medals or higher. Meanwhile, unlocking access to every explosive weapon reportedly requires players to throw 100 grenades during gameplay.

Each challenge is designed around the ability it unlocks, creating an entirely different experience from older GTA games, where weapons and ammunition could be obtained instantly through simple codes. For fans accustomed to entering cheats and launching into action immediately, these restrictions represent a significant shake-up.

Activating cheat codes in GTA 6 will reportedly prevent players from saving further progress during the cheat-enabled session, introducing another major restriction. Players will need to think carefully before enabling cheats, particularly if they want to preserve their achievements and progress.

This means searching the internet for GTA 6 cheat codes will offer little advantage to those who have not completed the campaign. Once the key story and relevant challenges have been completed, players can reportedly activate unlocked cheats through their character’s in-game mobile phone.

On PlayStation, players must open the phone, hold L1 and press R1 before entering the required button combination. Xbox users can reportedly follow a similar process using LB and RB. However, entering the correct combination will only work if the associated cheat has already been unlocked.

The reported overhaul highlights a major change in Rockstar’s approach to Grand Theft Auto, shifting the focus away from instant rewards and encouraging players to experience the full storyline before accessing powerful gameplay advantages.

While the system could provide additional challenges for dedicated gamers, it may also disappoint longtime fans who consider cheat codes an essential part of the GTA experience. From instantly obtaining weapons to spawning powerful vehicles, cheating has always been one of the franchise’s most entertaining features.