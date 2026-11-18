November 19, 2026 could go down as the day a video game release kept millions of people away from their offices and classrooms in favor of playing it.

Yes, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is indeed set for a worldwide release on November 19.

Experts and international media have predicted that millions of employees and students around the world will be absent from work and school when the latest installment of the popular franchise launches.

The term “GTA flu” is being used for this unusual trend, as fans plan to call in sick or take annual leave to play the game.

According to some media reports, around 1.5 million people in the United States alone could skip work on release day, potentially costing the American economy tens of millions of dollars in lost productivity.

Similarly, requests for annual leave around the launch date have risen by a combined 32 percent across various countries, with the figure close to 60 percent in India.

An analysis by the UK HR platform BrightHR found that around 83,000 days of leave have been requested in Britain during November and December to play the game.

A study by the Rochester Institute of Technology in the US found that 10 percent of working gamers are firmly planning to skip work on release day, while another 30 percent are considering taking time off.

Interestingly, because the game is being released on a Thursday, many people applying for leave are taking both November 19 and 20 off so they can enjoy the game over a four-day weekend.

In response, some companies have announced a day off for their employees so they can enjoy the game, including the technology firm Logitech.

Rockstar Games’ new title is arriving after a gap of 13 years. GTA 5 was released in 2013, which is why there is so much excitement around the world for the new installment.

The game will initially be available on select platforms, and according to one estimate, it has already earned $1.18 billion before its pre-launch period.