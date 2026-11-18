RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has successfully test-fired the Fateh-3 supersonic cruise missile, a test being described as an important milestone for the country’s defense capabilities.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Fateh-3 is equipped with advanced navigation and propulsion systems, enabling it to strike targets at long range with high precision and effectiveness at supersonic speed.

The ISPR said the missile will significantly enhance the operational capabilities and strike reach of the Army Rocket Force Command, further strengthening Pakistan’s conventional deterrence and defense strategy.

The test was witnessed by the Commander of the Army Rocket Force Command, senior officers of Pakistan’s armed forces, scientists and engineers.

The President, the Prime Minister, the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, and the heads of the armed forces congratulated the team on the successful test. They also praised the dedication and hard work of everyone who contributed to the development of the country’s defense capabilities.