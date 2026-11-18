ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said the government has provided major relief to the public by cutting petrol prices by Rs133 per litre and diesel by Rs162 per litre.

In a message on the social media platform X, Dar said that during the Iran-US conflict, petrol prices had reached Rs458 per litre and diesel Rs520 per litre on April 3, 2026.

He said that, owing to government measures and a decline in global market prices, petrol fell to Rs325 per litre and diesel to Rs358 per litre on November 18.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the government had provided relief to the public through reforms to petroleum policy and other measures.

Dar said a fuel subsidy scheme for motorcycles and vehicles up to 800cc is ongoing, and the number of beneficiaries has exceeded 16 million.

He added that, despite global challenges, the government will continue to take every possible step to reduce the financial burden on the common man.