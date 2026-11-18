BANNU – Security forces are continuing effective operations against “Fitna al-Khawarij” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision.

According to security sources, forces killed four militants of the group in an operation in the Gidar Camp area of Bannu district.

Sources said that after confirming the presence of the militants in Gidar Camp, security forces carried out an effective operation and targeted them. During the search operation, two wounded militants who had been hiding opened fire, and the forces responded effectively, killing both.

The sources said the forces recovered two light machine guns (LMGs), seven sub-machine guns (SMGs), eight hand grenades and ammunition during the operation. A TTP flag, six mobile phones, gun belts and other equipment were also recovered.

Security sources added that the forces will continue their operations until terrorism is completely eliminated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lasting peace is established.