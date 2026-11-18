ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis received another fuel price relief as the federal government announced fresh reduction of Rs3 per litre in both petrol and high-speed diesel prices, bringing petrol down to Rs322 and diesel to Rs355 per litre.

The latest price cut, effective from Thursday, November 19, 2026, marks the second consecutive reduction in petrol rates, offering some breathing space to motorists and businesses struggling with elevated fuel costs.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) formally announced the revised ex-depot prices on Wednesday, confirming that the adjustment had been determined under the petroleum pricing mechanism approved by the federal government. Under the new notification, petrol prices have fallen from Rs325 to Rs322 per litre, while high-speed diesel has dropped from Rs358 to Rs355 per litre.

The announcement comes just a day after the government provided initial relief on Tuesday by cutting petrol prices by Rs3 per litre while maintaining the diesel rate at Rs358. With the latest decision, petrol has become Rs6 per litre cheaper in just two days, while diesel users are now receiving a Rs3 per litre reduction.

The successive price cuts come at a time when global energy markets are experiencing fresh volatility, driven by shifting supply expectations and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

International crude oil prices weakened today as investors assessed growing concerns over a potential global supply surplus, despite renewed tensions in the Middle East and persistent threats to oil shipments passing through the region.

Benchmark Brent crude futures declined to $92.75 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures slipped to $83.94 per barrel.