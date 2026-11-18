ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are facing another round of connectivity problems after an international submarine cable developed technical fault just 11km off the country’s coastline, triggering concerns over slow internet speeds, unstable connections and disruptions to online services.

The sudden technical problem has once again exposed vulnerability of Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, with businesses, freelancers, students and ordinary users potentially facing difficulties accessing essential digital services.

The telecom regulator PTA confirmed that a fault occurred in the SEA-ME-WE 5 (SMW5) submarine cable system, one of the major international networks responsible for connecting Pakistan to the global internet. While authorities have introduced emergency traffic management measures, the uncertainty surrounding the restoration timeline has left internet users wondering how long the disruption could last.

According to PTA, the fault was identified near Karachi coastline, where Pakistan’s international submarine cable infrastructure connects with global telecommunications networks. The problem has affected the SMW5 system, which carries international data traffic between Pakistan and several countries across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Although the fault does not mean Pakistan has been completely disconnected from the internet, it could significantly affect connection speeds and service stability for some users. Internet subscribers may experience slower website loading, interrupted video calls, buffering during streaming and occasional connection failures.

PTA said operators started working to minimise the disruption and maintain internet connectivity. Transworld Associates (TWA), the operator responsible for the Pakistani landing of the SMW5 submarine cable, has started coordinating with the international cable consortium to investigate the problem. Technical teams are working to determine what caused the fault and assess the steps needed to restore the affected network.

However, no estimated time for the complete restoration of internet services has been announced, raising concerns that connectivity issues could persist until the technical assessment is completed.

To prevent the problem from escalating into a more serious connectivity crisis, network operators have started diverting internet traffic through alternative international connections. These backup arrangements are designed to keep users online while the affected submarine cable system remains under investigation.

NetBlocks Detects Internet Connectivity Dip

Concerns over latest disruption intensified after independent internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks reported a measurable decline in Pakistan’s internet connectivity. Social media users started complaining about slow browsing, unstable connections and problems accessing digital platforms.

Some users have reported frequent buffering and disruptions during online activities, while others have suggested that connectivity appears relatively more stable on certain mobile networks, including Zong, in particular locations.

SEA-ME-WE 5 submarine cable is a major component of the international communications infrastructure linking Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Western Europe. Spanning approximately 20,000 kilometres, the system has a designed transmission capacity of around 24 terabits per second, enabling substantial volumes of international data traffic to move between participating countries.

In Pakistan, the cable lands near Hawke’s Bay in Karachi, with Transworld Associates serving as the country’s exclusive participant in the SMW5 Consortium. The company also operates other international connectivity infrastructure, including the TWA-1 submarine cable.

Pakistan relies heavily on a relatively limited network of submarine cables to access the global internet. When a major cable experiences a technical problem, telecommunications operators must shift traffic to other available routes, potentially placing additional strain on the remaining infrastructure.

Although newer international submarine cable projects, including AAE-2-related developments, are intended to improve Pakistan’s connectivity and network resilience, the latest incident demonstrates the continuing importance of existing systems such as SMW5.