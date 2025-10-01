Why is Internet slow in Pakistan? Outages leave millions stranded online

ISLAMABAD – Millions of Pakistanis were left fuming mid week as country’s internet is not working properly, crippling life in major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

From Zoom calls to vanishing WhatsApp messages, users struggled as connectivity slowed to a crawl or disappeared altogether. Social media giants Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok were hardest hit, with frustrated users flooding complaint forums as platforms lagged or went completely offline.

Even Google’s essential services buckled under chaos, making both work and entertainment nightmare. The crisis peaked between 7 PM and 9 PM, when internet traffic screeched to halt across multiple regions. Families, students, freelancers, and entire businesses suddenly found themselves cut off, helpless against the digital blackout.

The slow internet speed hit major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, disrupting work, education, and daily life. Telecom operators PTCL, Ufone, Zong, and ISPs like Nayatel were all affected. While Nayatel blamed its upstream provider and promised resolution, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any update, leaving millions frustrated.