India detains ‘spy’ pigeon along Line of Control

India has caught a pigeon on the Line of Control (LoC) on charges of “espionage.”

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a local boy captured a suspicious pigeon near the Akhnoor sector in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The report said that stamps were found on the pigeon’s wings, while red and yellow rings were tied to both of its legs bearing the inscriptions “Rehmat Sarkar,” “Rizwan 2025,” and some numbers.

According to the report, local residents handed the pigeon over to the police, after which it will be handed over to Indian agencies for further investigation.

It is noteworthy that in the past as well, the Indian army—often accused of being jittery—has detained balloons and birds on allegations of spying.