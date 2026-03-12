Drone attack targets Kuwait Airport; no casualties reported

KUWAIT CITY — Several drones targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing financial damage but no casualties, according to Kuwait’s official news agency, citing Civil Aviation Authority.

The attack comes amid escalating regional tensions as Israel launched a new wave of large-scale strikes against Iranian government infrastructure. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a Telegram post that the operations target Iran following retaliatory actions against U.S. military bases.

The ongoing conflict has triggered instability across the Middle East. In southern Iraq, two oil tankers near the port of Basra were attacked, halting operations at the country’s oil terminals. Most personnel were rescued, but one person was killed.

In Bahrain, fires broke out at fuel and oil storage facilities near the international airport, prompting authorities to instruct residents to keep windows closed due to heavy smoke. In Oman, emergency crews continue to battle fires at fuel storage facilities in Salalah, with precautionary evacuation orders issued for nearby oil export terminals.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense reported intercepting and destroying 18 drones in the country’s eastern region in recent days. In a separate statement, it confirmed shooting down a drone heading toward the Shaybah oil field, though it did not specify who was behind the attacks.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have indicated that Western financial institutions are also “legitimate targets,” prompting several international banks, including HSBC in Qatar and Citi Bank and Standard Chartered in Dubai, to instruct employees to work from home.

The recent surge in attacks highlights growing geopolitical instability and the risk of further escalation in the region.