Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, Air Arabia New Flight Schedule For 11 March 2026

DUBAI – Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia along with other airlines are operating reduced schedules amid ongoing regional restrictions as the region continues to witness major escalation.

Major hubs including Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain active, but schedules may change, so confirmed bookings and live updates are crucial. Passengers flying to Europe, Asia, Africa, or the Americas are advised to monitor official airline channels for updates. Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings and check the latest flight status updates before heading to the airport. Ensuring the safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority.

Emirates Airlines

Following a partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates has resumed These flights from Dubai with a reduced schedule.

Dubai Departures – Emirates (March 11)

Country Departure Airport Arrival Airport Flight Number Argentina Dubai (DXB) Buenos Aires (EZE) EK 247 Australia Dubai (DXB) Melbourne (MEL) EK 406 Australia Dubai (DXB) Perth (PER) EK 420 Australia Dubai (DXB) Sydney (SYD) EK 412 Austria Dubai (DXB) Vienna (VIE) EK 127 Bangladesh Dubai (DXB) Dhaka (DAC) EK 582 Belgium Dubai (DXB) Brussels (BRU) EK 181 Brazil Dubai (DXB) Rio de Janeiro (GIG) EK 247 Brazil Dubai (DXB) São Paulo (GRU) EK 261 Cambodia Dubai (DXB) Siem Reap Angkor Airport (SAI) EK 370 Canada Dubai (DXB) Toronto (YYZ) EK 241 China Dubai (DXB) Beijing (PEK) EK 306 China Dubai (DXB) Guangzhou (CAN) EK 362 China Dubai (DXB) Hangzhou (HGH) EK 310 China Dubai (DXB) Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) EK 304 China Dubai (DXB) Shenzhen International Airport (SZX) EK 328 Côte d’Ivoire Dubai (DXB) Abidjan (ABJ) EK 787 Cyprus Dubai (DXB) Larnaca (LCA) EK 109 Czech Republic Dubai (DXB) Prague (PRG) EK 139 Denmark Dubai (DXB) Copenhagen (CPH) EK 151 Egypt Dubai (DXB) Cairo (CAI) EK 921 Egypt Dubai (DXB) Cairo (CAI) EK 923 Egypt Dubai (DXB) Cairo (CAI) EK 927 Ethiopia Dubai (DXB) Addis Ababa (ADD) EK 723 France Dubai (DXB) Nice (NCE) EK 077 France Dubai (DXB) Paris (CDG) EK 071 France Dubai (DXB) Paris (CDG) EK 073 France Dubai (DXB) Paris (CDG) EK 075 Germany Dubai (DXB) Düsseldorf (DUS) EK 055 Germany Dubai (DXB) Frankfurt (FRA) EK 043 Germany Dubai (DXB) Frankfurt (FRA) EK 045 Germany Dubai (DXB) Frankfurt (FRA) EK 047 Germany Dubai (DXB) Hamburg (HAM) EK 059 Germany Dubai (DXB) Munich (MUC) EK 051 Ghana Dubai (DXB) Accra (ACC) EK 787 Greece Dubai (DXB) Athens (ATH) EK 209 Guinea Dubai (DXB) Conakry (CKY) EK 795 Guinea Dubai (DXB) Conakry (CKY) EK 797 Hong Kong Dubai (DXB) Hong Kong (HKG) EK 380 Hong Kong Dubai (DXB) Hong Kong (HKG) EK 384 Hungary Dubai (DXB) Budapest (BUD) EK 111 India Dubai (DXB) Ahmedabad (AMD) EK 538 India Dubai (DXB) Ahmedabad (AMD) EK 540 India Dubai (DXB) Bengaluru (BLR) EK 564 India Dubai (DXB) Bengaluru (BLR) EK 566 India Dubai (DXB) Bengaluru (BLR) EK 568 India Dubai (DXB) Chennai (MAA) EK 542 India Dubai (DXB) Chennai (MAA) EK 544 India Dubai (DXB) Chennai (MAA) EK 546 India Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 510 India Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 512 India Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 514 India Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 516 India Dubai (DXB) Hyderabad (HYD) EK 524 India Dubai (DXB) Hyderabad (HYD) EK 526 India Dubai (DXB) Hyderabad (HYD) EK 528 India Dubai (DXB) Kochi (COK) EK 530 India Dubai (DXB) Kochi (COK) EK 532 India Dubai (DXB) Kolkata (CCU) EK 570 India Dubai (DXB) Kolkata (CCU) EK 572 India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 500 India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 502 India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 504 India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 506 India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 508 India Dubai (DXB) Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) EK 522

Emirates is operating flights to over 100 destinations including key cities in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Highlights include:

Americas: Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Newark, San Francisco, Seattle.

Europe: Vienna, Brussels, Paris, Nice, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich, Milan, Rome, London, Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Zurich, Geneva, Prague, Dublin, Stockholm.

Asia-Pacific: Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Bangkok, Phuket, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Denpasar, Auckland, Christchurch.

Middle East & Africa: Cairo, Addis Ababa, Accra, Conakry, Nairobi, Amman, Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina, Lusaka, Harare.

Indian Subcontinent: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Dhaka, Colombo, Malé, Colombo.

Flight numbers range from EK 001 to EK 847, covering multiple daily departures to major hubs. Some destinations, like Cairo, Delhi, Mumbai, and London, have multiple flights scheduled on March 11.

Etihad Airways Limited Operations

Etihad Airways is operating a restricted schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Only passengers with confirmed bookings or those directly contacted by the airline should travel.

Flight No. To Departure Time EY246 Ahmedabad 18:30 EY406 Bangkok 10:05 EY111 Barcelona 03:20 EY713 Cairo 08:35 EY334 Cochin 15:20 EY390 Colombo 10:35 EY216 Delhi 15:10 EY218 Delhi 18:00 EY121 Frankfurt 03:30 EY352 Hyderabad 18:20 EY615 Jeddah 08:05 EY486 Kuala Lumpur 10:25 EY288 Lahore 15:40 EY061 London 03:00 EY067 London 13:50 EY103 Madrid 14:10 EY376 Male 09:55 EY081 Milan 03:40 EY841 Moscow 03:10 EY843 Moscow 14:00 EY204 Mumbai 15:30 EY206 Mumbai 18:10 EY003 New York 08:25 EY033 Paris 14:20 EY412 Phuket 10:15 EY553 Riyadh 09:00 EY083 Rome 14:30 EY021 Toronto 08:15 EY141 Zurich 14:40

Selected Etihad departures on March 11 include

Middle East & Asia: Delhi (EY216, EY218), Hyderabad (EY352), Male (EY376), Bangkok (EY406), Cochin (EY334), Colombo (EY390), Kuala Lumpur (EY486), Jeddah (EY615), Riyadh (EY553), Lahore (EY288), Ahmedabad (EY246), Phuket (EY412).

Europe & Americas: London (EY061, EY067), Madrid (EY103), Milan (EY081), Paris (EY033), Rome (EY083), Frankfurt (EY121), Moscow (EY841, EY843), Toronto (EY021), New York (EY003), Zurich (EY141).

India: Mumbai (EY204, EY206).

Air Arabia Flight Update

Air Arabia has restarted flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, serving destinations across India, Pakistan, Egypt, Europe, and the Middle East.