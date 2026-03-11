Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, Air Arabia New Flight Schedule For 11 March 2026

DUBAI – Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia along with other airlines are operating reduced schedules amid ongoing regional restrictions as the region continues to witness major escalation.
Major hubs including Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain active, but schedules may change, so confirmed bookings and live updates are crucial. Passengers flying to Europe, Asia, Africa, or the Americas are advised to monitor official airline channels for updates. Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings and check the latest flight status updates before heading to the airport. Ensuring the safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority.
Emirates Airlines
Following a partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates has resumed These flights from Dubai with a reduced schedule. =
Dubai Departures – Emirates (March 11)
|Country
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Flight Number
|Argentina
|Dubai (DXB)
|Buenos Aires (EZE)
|EK 247
|Australia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Melbourne (MEL)
|EK 406
|Australia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Perth (PER)
|EK 420
|Australia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Sydney (SYD)
|EK 412
|Austria
|Dubai (DXB)
|Vienna (VIE)
|EK 127
|Bangladesh
|Dubai (DXB)
|Dhaka (DAC)
|EK 582
|Belgium
|Dubai (DXB)
|Brussels (BRU)
|EK 181
|Brazil
|Dubai (DXB)
|Rio de Janeiro (GIG)
|EK 247
|Brazil
|Dubai (DXB)
|São Paulo (GRU)
|EK 261
|Cambodia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Siem Reap Angkor Airport (SAI)
|EK 370
|Canada
|Dubai (DXB)
|Toronto (YYZ)
|EK 241
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Beijing (PEK)
|EK 306
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Guangzhou (CAN)
|EK 362
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hangzhou (HGH)
|EK 310
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)
|EK 304
|China
|Dubai (DXB)
|Shenzhen International Airport (SZX)
|EK 328
|Côte d’Ivoire
|Dubai (DXB)
|Abidjan (ABJ)
|EK 787
|Cyprus
|Dubai (DXB)
|Larnaca (LCA)
|EK 109
|Czech Republic
|Dubai (DXB)
|Prague (PRG)
|EK 139
|Denmark
|Dubai (DXB)
|Copenhagen (CPH)
|EK 151
|Egypt
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cairo (CAI)
|EK 921
|Egypt
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cairo (CAI)
|EK 923
|Egypt
|Dubai (DXB)
|Cairo (CAI)
|EK 927
|Ethiopia
|Dubai (DXB)
|Addis Ababa (ADD)
|EK 723
|France
|Dubai (DXB)
|Nice (NCE)
|EK 077
|France
|Dubai (DXB)
|Paris (CDG)
|EK 071
|France
|Dubai (DXB)
|Paris (CDG)
|EK 073
|France
|Dubai (DXB)
|Paris (CDG)
|EK 075
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Düsseldorf (DUS)
|EK 055
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|EK 043
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|EK 045
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Frankfurt (FRA)
|EK 047
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hamburg (HAM)
|EK 059
|Germany
|Dubai (DXB)
|Munich (MUC)
|EK 051
|Ghana
|Dubai (DXB)
|Accra (ACC)
|EK 787
|Greece
|Dubai (DXB)
|Athens (ATH)
|EK 209
|Guinea
|Dubai (DXB)
|Conakry (CKY)
|EK 795
|Guinea
|Dubai (DXB)
|Conakry (CKY)
|EK 797
|Hong Kong
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|EK 380
|Hong Kong
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|EK 384
|Hungary
|Dubai (DXB)
|Budapest (BUD)
|EK 111
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Ahmedabad (AMD)
|EK 538
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Ahmedabad (AMD)
|EK 540
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|EK 564
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|EK 566
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|EK 568
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Chennai (MAA)
|EK 542
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Chennai (MAA)
|EK 544
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Chennai (MAA)
|EK 546
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 510
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 512
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 514
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Delhi (DEL)
|EK 516
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|EK 524
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|EK 526
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Hyderabad (HYD)
|EK 528
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kochi (COK)
|EK 530
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kochi (COK)
|EK 532
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kolkata (CCU)
|EK 570
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kolkata (CCU)
|EK 572
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 500
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 502
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 504
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 506
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Mumbai (BOM)
|EK 508
|India
|Dubai (DXB)
|Thiruvananthapuram (TRV)
|EK 522
Emirates is operating flights to over 100 destinations including key cities in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Highlights include:
-
Americas: Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Newark, San Francisco, Seattle.
-
Europe: Vienna, Brussels, Paris, Nice, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich, Milan, Rome, London, Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Zurich, Geneva, Prague, Dublin, Stockholm.
-
Asia-Pacific: Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Bangkok, Phuket, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Denpasar, Auckland, Christchurch.
-
Middle East & Africa: Cairo, Addis Ababa, Accra, Conakry, Nairobi, Amman, Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina, Lusaka, Harare.
-
Indian Subcontinent: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Dhaka, Colombo, Malé, Colombo.
Flight numbers range from EK 001 to EK 847, covering multiple daily departures to major hubs. Some destinations, like Cairo, Delhi, Mumbai, and London, have multiple flights scheduled on March 11.
Etihad Airways Limited Operations
Etihad Airways is operating a restricted schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Only passengers with confirmed bookings or those directly contacted by the airline should travel.
|Flight No.
|To
|Departure Time
|EY246
|Ahmedabad
|18:30
|EY406
|Bangkok
|10:05
|EY111
|Barcelona
|03:20
|EY713
|Cairo
|08:35
|EY334
|Cochin
|15:20
|EY390
|Colombo
|10:35
|EY216
|Delhi
|15:10
|EY218
|Delhi
|18:00
|EY121
|Frankfurt
|03:30
|EY352
|Hyderabad
|18:20
|EY615
|Jeddah
|08:05
|EY486
|Kuala Lumpur
|10:25
|EY288
|Lahore
|15:40
|EY061
|London
|03:00
|EY067
|London
|13:50
|EY103
|Madrid
|14:10
|EY376
|Male
|09:55
|EY081
|Milan
|03:40
|EY841
|Moscow
|03:10
|EY843
|Moscow
|14:00
|EY204
|Mumbai
|15:30
|EY206
|Mumbai
|18:10
|EY003
|New York
|08:25
|EY033
|Paris
|14:20
|EY412
|Phuket
|10:15
|EY553
|Riyadh
|09:00
|EY083
|Rome
|14:30
|EY021
|Toronto
|08:15
|EY141
|Zurich
|14:40
Selected Etihad departures on March 11 include
-
Middle East & Asia: Delhi (EY216, EY218), Hyderabad (EY352), Male (EY376), Bangkok (EY406), Cochin (EY334), Colombo (EY390), Kuala Lumpur (EY486), Jeddah (EY615), Riyadh (EY553), Lahore (EY288), Ahmedabad (EY246), Phuket (EY412).
-
Europe & Americas: London (EY061, EY067), Madrid (EY103), Milan (EY081), Paris (EY033), Rome (EY083), Frankfurt (EY121), Moscow (EY841, EY843), Toronto (EY021), New York (EY003), Zurich (EY141).
-
India: Mumbai (EY204, EY206).
Air Arabia Flight Update
Air Arabia has restarted flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, serving destinations across India, Pakistan, Egypt, Europe, and the Middle East.