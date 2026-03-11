Latest

Emirates, Etihad, Flydubai, Air Arabia New Flight Schedule For 11 March 2026

By News Desk
2:36 pm | Mar 11, 2026

DUBAI –  Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia along with other airlines are operating reduced schedules amid ongoing regional restrictions as the region continues to witness major escalation.

Major hubs including Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain active, but schedules may change, so confirmed bookings and live updates are crucial. Passengers flying to Europe, Asia, Africa, or the Americas are advised to monitor official airline channels for updates. Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings and check the latest flight status updates before heading to the airport. Ensuring the safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority.

Emirates Airlines

Following a partial reopening of regional airspace, Emirates has resumed These flights from Dubai with a reduced schedule. =

Dubai Departures – Emirates (March 11)

Country Departure Airport Arrival Airport Flight Number
Argentina Dubai (DXB) Buenos Aires (EZE) EK 247
Australia Dubai (DXB) Melbourne (MEL) EK 406
Australia Dubai (DXB) Perth (PER) EK 420
Australia Dubai (DXB) Sydney (SYD) EK 412
Austria Dubai (DXB) Vienna (VIE) EK 127
Bangladesh Dubai (DXB) Dhaka (DAC) EK 582
Belgium Dubai (DXB) Brussels (BRU) EK 181
Brazil Dubai (DXB) Rio de Janeiro (GIG) EK 247
Brazil Dubai (DXB) São Paulo (GRU) EK 261
Cambodia Dubai (DXB) Siem Reap Angkor Airport (SAI) EK 370
Canada Dubai (DXB) Toronto (YYZ) EK 241
China Dubai (DXB) Beijing (PEK) EK 306
China Dubai (DXB) Guangzhou (CAN) EK 362
China Dubai (DXB) Hangzhou (HGH) EK 310
China Dubai (DXB) Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) EK 304
China Dubai (DXB) Shenzhen International Airport (SZX) EK 328
Côte d’Ivoire Dubai (DXB) Abidjan (ABJ) EK 787
Cyprus Dubai (DXB) Larnaca (LCA) EK 109
Czech Republic Dubai (DXB) Prague (PRG) EK 139
Denmark Dubai (DXB) Copenhagen (CPH) EK 151
Egypt Dubai (DXB) Cairo (CAI) EK 921
Egypt Dubai (DXB) Cairo (CAI) EK 923
Egypt Dubai (DXB) Cairo (CAI) EK 927
Ethiopia Dubai (DXB) Addis Ababa (ADD) EK 723
France Dubai (DXB) Nice (NCE) EK 077
France Dubai (DXB) Paris (CDG) EK 071
France Dubai (DXB) Paris (CDG) EK 073
France Dubai (DXB) Paris (CDG) EK 075
Germany Dubai (DXB) Düsseldorf (DUS) EK 055
Germany Dubai (DXB) Frankfurt (FRA) EK 043
Germany Dubai (DXB) Frankfurt (FRA) EK 045
Germany Dubai (DXB) Frankfurt (FRA) EK 047
Germany Dubai (DXB) Hamburg (HAM) EK 059
Germany Dubai (DXB) Munich (MUC) EK 051
Ghana Dubai (DXB) Accra (ACC) EK 787
Greece Dubai (DXB) Athens (ATH) EK 209
Guinea Dubai (DXB) Conakry (CKY) EK 795
Guinea Dubai (DXB) Conakry (CKY) EK 797
Hong Kong Dubai (DXB) Hong Kong (HKG) EK 380
Hong Kong Dubai (DXB) Hong Kong (HKG) EK 384
Hungary Dubai (DXB) Budapest (BUD) EK 111
India Dubai (DXB) Ahmedabad (AMD) EK 538
India Dubai (DXB) Ahmedabad (AMD) EK 540
India Dubai (DXB) Bengaluru (BLR) EK 564
India Dubai (DXB) Bengaluru (BLR) EK 566
India Dubai (DXB) Bengaluru (BLR) EK 568
India Dubai (DXB) Chennai (MAA) EK 542
India Dubai (DXB) Chennai (MAA) EK 544
India Dubai (DXB) Chennai (MAA) EK 546
India Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 510
India Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 512
India Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 514
India Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 516
India Dubai (DXB) Hyderabad (HYD) EK 524
India Dubai (DXB) Hyderabad (HYD) EK 526
India Dubai (DXB) Hyderabad (HYD) EK 528
India Dubai (DXB) Kochi (COK) EK 530
India Dubai (DXB) Kochi (COK) EK 532
India Dubai (DXB) Kolkata (CCU) EK 570
India Dubai (DXB) Kolkata (CCU) EK 572
India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 500
India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 502
India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 504
India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 506
India Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 508
India Dubai (DXB) Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) EK 522

 

Emirates is operating flights to over 100 destinations including key cities in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Highlights include:

  • Americas: Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Newark, San Francisco, Seattle.

  • Europe: Vienna, Brussels, Paris, Nice, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Munich, Milan, Rome, London, Madrid, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Zurich, Geneva, Prague, Dublin, Stockholm.

  • Asia-Pacific: Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Bangkok, Phuket, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Denpasar, Auckland, Christchurch.

  • Middle East & Africa: Cairo, Addis Ababa, Accra, Conakry, Nairobi, Amman, Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina, Lusaka, Harare.

  • Indian Subcontinent: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Dhaka, Colombo, Malé, Colombo.

Flight numbers range from EK 001 to EK 847, covering multiple daily departures to major hubs. Some destinations, like Cairo, Delhi, Mumbai, and London, have multiple flights scheduled on March 11.

Etihad Airways Limited Operations

Etihad Airways is operating a restricted schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Only passengers with confirmed bookings or those directly contacted by the airline should travel.

Etihad has resumed a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Passengers should only travel with a confirmed booking or if contacted directly.

Flight No. To Departure Time
EY246 Ahmedabad 18:30
EY406 Bangkok 10:05
EY111 Barcelona 03:20
EY713 Cairo 08:35
EY334 Cochin 15:20
EY390 Colombo 10:35
EY216 Delhi 15:10
EY218 Delhi 18:00
EY121 Frankfurt 03:30
EY352 Hyderabad 18:20
EY615 Jeddah 08:05
EY486 Kuala Lumpur 10:25
EY288 Lahore 15:40
EY061 London 03:00
EY067 London 13:50
EY103 Madrid 14:10
EY376 Male 09:55
EY081 Milan 03:40
EY841 Moscow 03:10
EY843 Moscow 14:00
EY204 Mumbai 15:30
EY206 Mumbai 18:10
EY003 New York 08:25
EY033 Paris 14:20
EY412 Phuket 10:15
EY553 Riyadh 09:00
EY083 Rome 14:30
EY021 Toronto 08:15
EY141 Zurich 14:40

Selected Etihad departures on March 11 include

  • Middle East & Asia: Delhi (EY216, EY218), Hyderabad (EY352), Male (EY376), Bangkok (EY406), Cochin (EY334), Colombo (EY390), Kuala Lumpur (EY486), Jeddah (EY615), Riyadh (EY553), Lahore (EY288), Ahmedabad (EY246), Phuket (EY412).

  • Europe & Americas: London (EY061, EY067), Madrid (EY103), Milan (EY081), Paris (EY033), Rome (EY083), Frankfurt (EY121), Moscow (EY841, EY843), Toronto (EY021), New York (EY003), Zurich (EY141).

  • India: Mumbai (EY204, EY206).

Air Arabia Flight Update

Air Arabia has restarted flights from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, serving destinations across India, Pakistan, Egypt, Europe, and the Middle East.

