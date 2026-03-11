Will aid Saudi Arabia whenever needed, says Pakistan amid Middle East conflict

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has pledged to provide support to Saudi Arabia whenever needed, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesman confirmed, as tensions in the Gulf escalate following Iranian retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli targets.

The assurance comes in the wake of a defence agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan last September, strengthening their long-standing security partnership.

“There is no doubt—we will come to Saudi Arabia’s aid, regardless of when or under what circumstances,” said Mosharraf Zaidi on Wednesday.

He emphasized that both nations have historically upheld the principle of mutual support, even prior to the formal defence agreement, South China Morning Post reported.

Zaidi further highlighted that Pakistan’s focus is on measures that prevent any escalation that could draw its closest allies into a wider conflict, potentially threatening regional stability and prosperity.

The Gulf region has experienced a week of missile strikes from Tehran targeting Saudi Arabia and other states, intensifying a conflict involving the US and Israel that has global repercussions.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Saudi Arabia and met with Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

The discussions centered on coordinated measures to halt Iranian drone and missile attacks, marking the first operational test of the mutual defence pact.