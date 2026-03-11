PAKvBAN: Bangladesh invite Pakistan to take first strike in maiden ODI thriller

DHAKA – Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Md Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Kumar Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana.

The record books heavily favor Pakistan in ODIs, having triumphed in 34 of the 39 matches against Bangladesh, leaving the hosts with just five victories. However, Bangladesh will be desperate to turn the tide and make history on their home turf.

The hosts enter this match on the back foot, following defeats to Afghanistan and the West Indies. The pressure is on Mehidy Hasan Miraz and his squad to leverage home advantage and deliver a morale-boosting win.

Pakistan team, meanwhile, is coming in with confidence, having secured consecutive series wins against South Africa and Sri Lanka. With some fresh faces eager to shine, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi will aim to maintain the team’s winning streak and keep the pressure on Bangladesh.