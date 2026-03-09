Sahibzada Farhan named in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Team of the Tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup, featuring players from different countries who delivered outstanding performances during the event.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has also been included in the team. He produced impressive batting displays throughout the tournament, scoring two centuries and amassing more than 300 runs overall.

The team will be captained by South Africa’s all-rounder Aiden Markram, while his compatriot fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is also part of the squad.

India’s wicketkeeper-batter and Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson has also been included. He is joined by fellow Indian players Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

England’s Will Jacks and Adil Rashid also made the team, while Jason Holder of the West Indies and Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe have been included as well.

In addition, USA player Shadley van has been named as the 12th man in the squad.