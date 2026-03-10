Psl 11 Set To Begin On March 26 As Pcb Unveils Tournament Schedule

LAHORE – The schedule for PSL 11 has been announced, according to which 44 matches will be played from March 26 to May 3.

For the first time, eight teams will participate in PSL 11 after the addition of two new teams. Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi are the new franchises joining the league.

Matches of PSL 11 will be played in six cities. Faisalabad and Peshawar will host PSL matches for the first time, while the opening match of the tournament will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Each team will play 10 matches in the league stage, while the playoffs will begin on April 28. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including one qualifier, while Gaddafi Stadium Lahore has 15 matches scheduled for PSL 11.

For the first time, seven PSL matches will be played in Faisalabad, while Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar will also host HBL PSL matches for the first time. Multan Cricket Stadium will host four matches.

Meanwhile, National Bank Stadium Karachi has six matches scheduled for PSL 11, and a total of 12 double-headers will be played in the tournament.