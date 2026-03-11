Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in first ODI

In the first match of the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh comfortably defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets.

Chasing a modest target of 115 runs, Bangladesh achieved it in the 15th over with the loss of two wickets. Tanzid Hasan scored 67 runs, while Najmul Hossain contributed 27 runs.

Earlier, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 runs in 30.4 overs.

Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Muaz Sadaqat added 41 runs for the first wicket. However, after the dismissals of Farhan and Mohammad Rizwan, the batting lineup collapsed, with nine wickets falling for 82 runs. A late partnership between Abrar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf helped Pakistan reach 115 runs.

For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan scored 27, Muaz Sadaqat 18, Shamil Hussain 4, Mohammad Rizwan 10, and Salman Ali Agha 5 runs. Abdul Samad and Mohammad Wasim Jr were dismissed for 0, while Hussain Talat and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 4 runs each. Faheem Ashraf played a fighting knock of 37 runs.

For Bangladesh, Nahid Rana took 5 wickets, Mehidy Hasan claimed 3, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up one wicket each.

The second and third matches of the series will be played on March 13 and 15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.