Mohsin Naqvi promises jobs, medical support for hockey players

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met members of the national hockey team led by captain Imad Butt, where discussions were held on the team’s recent performance and future plans.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer, and other directors were also present during the meeting.

On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the national team for qualifying for the Hockey World Cup after eight years and appreciated the players’ hard work and dedication during the World Cup Qualifier tournament.

The PCB chairman announced that efforts would be made to provide employment opportunities to hockey players who currently do not have jobs. He also stated that the PCB would bear the medical expenses of injured hockey players.

Naqvi further said that hockey players would be provided full support regarding fitness and medical facilities, adding that the PCB would continue its cooperation with the national hockey team as it has in the past. He emphasized that the board would always play its role in ensuring maximum facilities for the players.

Expressing his best wishes for the national team, he hoped that Pakistan would deliver a strong performance in the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

Meanwhile, national hockey team coach Khawaja Junaid thanked the PCB chairman for his strong support for the players, saying that the backing had boosted the team’s morale and helped them during difficult times.