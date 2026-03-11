Pakistan vs Bangladesh first ODI today: Live streaming, squads, match time

DHAKA – Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in the three-match ODI series today (Wednesday) at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The second and third match of the series will take place on 13 and 15 March, respectively at the same venue.

All the matches are set to begin at 1.15pm PKT with the coin toss scheduled at 12.45pm.

The series will be broadcast live on PTV Sports and live-streamed on Tapmad, Myco and Tamasha in Pakistan. Pakistan’s 15-member squad arrived in Bangladesh during wee hours of Sunday, 8 March and has taken part in two training sessions.

The team also trained at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi on 6 and 7 March before assembling on 5 March.

For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat and Shamyl Hussain will become ODI cap 255, 256 and 257 as the trio is set to form Pakistan’s top order in the opening ODI as confirmed by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.

This is the third white-ball bilateral series between Pakistan and Bangladesh since May 2025 as both the teams have faced each other home and away in T20I series. The two teams have played a total of 39 ODIs with the visitors winning 34 of them, while one game ended as no result.

Pakistan squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

Bangladesh squad:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tawhid Hridoy