Rajab Butt breaks silence after filing for Divorce from Emaan

LAHORE – Controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt issued an emotional statement addressing the latest situation surrounding his marriage that has taken social media by storm.

The internet has been buzzing with speculation, criticism, and heated debates, but Rajab blamed himself for biggest mistake. In a video message posted online, Rajab Butt admitted that responding to questions about his marriage directly on social media was a wrong decision.

ایمان سے شادی کا فیصلہ غلط تھا، اب gracefully طلاق چاہتا ہوں، ایمان کو طلاق نوٹس پر بیٹے کا ہاتھ رکھ کر سوشل میڈیا fame کے لیے استعمال نہیں کرنا چاہیے تھا، رجب بٹ pic.twitter.com/v7XWNAblT4 — Muqadas Farooq Awan (@muqadasawann) March 10, 2026

He lamented giving explanations publicly at fthe same time the controversy was unfolding only made the situation more complicated and fueled the drama further. The content creator acknowledged that the issue should have been handled through proper legal and Islamic (Sharia) channels from the beginning, instead of becoming a public spectacle across social platforms.

Speaking about the backlash, Rajab said he is aware of the stories, comments, and criticism circulating online about his family and personal life. However, he made it clear that he is not shaken by the negativity, adding that no one except Allah has the power to harm him.

Rajab said from now on, he will not discuss any personal or marital matters on social media, and added that the situation is now being handled through legal and Sharia procedures.

He further revealed that according to the notice already issued, he is fulfilling all of his religious and legal responsibilities to settle the marriage dispute once and for all. Rajab says he is fully determined to bring this matter to a complete and final end.

The controversy intensified after Rajab Butt reportedly sent a divorce notice to his wife yesterday. His wife, Iman Rajab, also responded to the development, which triggered a wave of reactions, debates, and intense discussions across social media platforms.