Rajab Butt files for Divorce from Emaan after 2 years of troubled marriage

LAHORE – YouTuber Rajab Butt and Emaan’s marriage has officially come to an end after months of speculation and stories that remained in top searches. Butt filed for divorce from Emaan, just 15 months after their wedding, following a troubled relationship.

The pictures of the divorce notice quickly spread across social media, leaving fans shocked and curious about what really happened behind the scenes. The notice allegedly issued by YouTuber to his wife said Rajab Ali Butt, son of Muhammad Afzal Butt a resident of Park View Society, Lahore, announced Talaq to his wife Iman Asad, daughter of Sheikh Asad Hussain.

The couple reportedly married on 3 December 2023, and the marriage was registered under Pakistani law. The notice stated that the couple initially lived together peacefully but later developed serious differences and incompatibility, leading to frequent disputes.

It claims that family members and friends attempted reconciliation, but the efforts were unsuccessful. Rajab declared divorce under the provisions of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961.

Emaa Responds on Social Media

After the notice went viral, Emaan Asad shared a statement on social media expressing her disappointment and hinting at ongoing conflict. She wrote:

“I stayed silent to save this relationship. But first the false allegations made in the podcast, and now this legal notice… I just want to ask: what is the fault of me and my son in all of this? I have a lot to say, but due to the sanctity of this month, I am still remaining silent.”

Her statement suggests that the dispute may involve previous public allegations and personal disagreements.

Social Media Reaction

As of now, neither Rajab Ali Butt nor his team has issued a detailed public explanation regarding the circulating divorce notice or the allegations mentioned by Emaan Asad.