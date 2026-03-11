Dr Nabiha’s husband calls Fiza Ali ‘successor of Satan’

LAHORE – A controversy involving Pakistani morning show host Fiza Ali and digital influencer Dr. Nabiha has resurfaced on social media, this time with comments from Dr. Nabiha’s husband.

The issue first gained attention during the early days of Ramadan when Fiza Ali discussed Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan’s marital life on her transmission, mentioning a potential separation. The segment sparked widespread discussion online. Later, Dr. Nabiha and her husband resolved their differences and resumed a happy married life.

Some social media users criticized Fiza Ali for referencing Dr. Nabiha’s husband and family, claiming it was an attempt to boost Ramadan transmission ratings.

Recently, Dr. Nabiha’s husband, Haris Khokhar, addressed the matter in a TikTok interview, strongly criticizing Fiza Ali and saying she acted like a “successor of Satan” during Ramadan.

He emphasized that airing private marital issues on social or digital media complicates matters, often intensifying disputes that could otherwise be resolved privately.

Haris added that many marital conflicts stem from ego clashes between partners, and when families and social media become involved, resolution becomes even more difficult.