Nadia Khan goes viral after unfiltered video sparks online debate

Pakistani showbiz host and actress Nadia Khan has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. However, this time the attention is not due to her show or statements, but because of a viral video recorded without a filter, which has triggered mixed reactions from fans.

Nadia Khan has been a prominent name in Pakistan’s television industry for many years. She gained widespread fame through her popular morning show “The Nadia Khan Show” and later appeared in several television dramas.

Currently, she is hosting a Ramadan transmission and also enjoys a strong following on digital platforms. She has more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram, while her YouTube channel has over one million subscribers.

Recently, Nadia Khan gave an interview to the YouTube channel “Irfanistan,” where she revealed that in the past she avoided hosting Ramadan transmissions. She explained that her father always advised her to be cautious while discussing sensitive topics such as religion and politics, as they require complete knowledge and understanding.

A clip from the interview, recorded without any filter, quickly went viral on social media. In the video, dryness and wrinkles around Nadia Khan’s eyes were visible, and some makeup creases also appeared on her skin. These visuals became the focus of online discussion.

Many social media users advised Nadia Khan to consult a skincare specialist. One user commented that it might be time for her to seek advice from Dr. Shaista Lodhi, while another wrote that her under-eye concealer had not been applied properly, making her appear older.

However, several users also came to her defense. They argued that aging naturally is a normal process and people should get used to seeing faces without filters. Some commented that social media users have become so accustomed to filters and Botox-altered appearances that they now criticize natural looks.