Petrol price in Pakistan jumps to Rs322 after massive Rs55 hike amid tensions

ISLAMABAD – Blow to masses as Pakistani government announced increase in fuel prices, raising petrol and diesel rates by Rs55 per litre, with new prices coming into effect from tonight.

The decision means that petrol prices will now be reviewed on a weekly basis, indicating a more frequent adjustment mechanism in response to market conditions and the ongoing energy situation.

Under the revised pricing structure, the cost of petrol under the risen from Rs266.17 per litre to Rs321.17 per litre, while diesel prices have increased from Rs280.86 per litre to around Rs336 per litre. The adjustment reflects broader energy challenges facing the country and aims to align domestic fuel prices with prevailing economic conditions.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Product Old Price Increase New Price Petrol 266.17 55 322 Diesel 280.86 55 336

The announcement was made by the Minister for Petroleum Minister, who confirmed that the price hike is part of the government’s strategy to address energy sector pressures. Authorities have stated that the weekly price review system will allow for more responsive adjustments in line with global oil market fluctuations.

Consumers and transport sectors are expected to feel the impact of the price hike, as higher fuel costs may influence overall transportation expenses and commodity prices. The government has not announced any immediate relief measures but has indicated that the pricing mechanism will be monitored closely in the coming weeks.