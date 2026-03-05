Is Pakistani govt hiding truth about fuel stocks amid fears of shortage?

LAHORE – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority firmly said that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel exist and dismissed claims of nationwide fuel shortage. Meanwhile, concerns remain after All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association urged immediate government intervention, warning that an artificial shortage could disrupt fuel availability and create public panic

Amid contrasting statement, chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Abdul Sami Khan sounded the alarm, claiming that petrol shortages have already begun at various fuel stations across the country. He warned that dealers are receiving 50% less petrol than their usual sales demand, leading to empty pumps and rising tensions among consumers.

Khan accused government of misleading masses about availability of petroleum reserves, insisting that stocks are insufficient. He proposed an urgent solution: abolishing petroleum levy and taxes to ease the burden on citizens and prevent further price hikes that could devastate the poor and motorcyclists.

The situation on the ground appears dire—reports suggest disputes and arguments have already erupted at petrol stations as people rush to stock up on fuel. Dealers warn that conditions are worsening and that some pumps in the city are running completely dry. If the crisis escalates, there are fears it could spiral into a law and order issue.

Khan also urged the Inspector General of Sindh to ensure security at petrol pumps, citing growing tensions among customers. He insisted that dealers cannot continue providing fuel at skyrocketing prices and hinted that shutting down operations might become unavoidable if the government does not act.

Meanwhile, the government has pushed back against these claims, reassuring the public that ample petroleum reserves exist to meet national demand. Authorities have also vowed strict action against anyone involved in hoarding petroleum products, which they say could be contributing to the shortages.