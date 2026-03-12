Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces built-in privacy display to shield screens from prying eyes

LAHORE – Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, introducing what the company describes as the world’s first smartphone with a built-in privacy display designed to prevent others from viewing a user’s screen from different angles.

Unlike traditional privacy solutions that rely on software settings or attachable screen protectors, Samsung said the Galaxy S26 Ultra integrates privacy protection directly into the display hardware. The feature is intended to allow users to view content clearly from the front while limiting visibility for anyone looking from the sides.

The technology uses what Samsung calls a “Black Matrix” structure to manage how light travels through the display at the pixel level. According to the company, this system offers four-way protection, reducing screen visibility from the left, right, top and bottom viewing angles.

Samsung said the integrated design keeps the privacy feature effective even when the device is rotated into landscape mode.

The company said the feature is aimed at addressing growing concerns about “visual hacking”, where sensitive information such as banking details, personal messages, or work-related data can be viewed by people nearby in crowded environments, such as public transport, cafes, or elevators.

Users will be able to activate the privacy display manually or configure it to turn on automatically when certain applications, such as banking apps, are opened.

Unlike attachable privacy films that can sometimes reduce brightness or colour quality, Samsung said the new display technology maintains the screen’s brightness, colour accuracy and image sharpness.

Technology reviewers have welcomed the development, describing it as a potential shift in smartphone privacy standards.

“Privacy display built in? Game changer. Other brands will definitely follow the trend Galaxy S26 Ultra has set,” said tech reviewer Video Wali Sarkar.

Another reviewer, XeeTech Care, said the feature could appeal to users concerned about personal privacy in public spaces.

“For someone who truly values personal space and privacy, this feature feels revolutionary,” the reviewer said.

Samsung said the Galaxy S26 Ultra reflects a broader push to integrate security features directly into smartphone hardware rather than relying solely on external accessories or software solutions.

More information about the Galaxy S26 series is available on Samsung’s Pakistan website, samsung.com/pk.