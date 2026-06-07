Currency Rates Today in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Open Market Rates – 7 June 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan witnessed mixed trends on latest trading session, with Pakistani rupee showing fluctuations against major global and regional currencies.

US Dollar recorded at Rs278.25 for buying and Rs279.50 for selling. Euro stood at Rs321.95 (buying) and Rs326.45 (selling), while UK Pound was quoted at Rs372.33 and Rs378.50 respectively.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.55 (buying) and Rs76.55 (selling), Saudi Riyal at Rs73.95 and Rs74.65, and the Qatari Riyal at Rs74.77 and Rs75.77.

Asian currencies showed relatively softer valuations, with the Chinese Yuan at Rs38.05/Rs38.80, Japanese Yen at Rs1.72/Rs1.82, and Indian Rupee at Rs2.75/Rs2.99. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar traded at Rs196.29/Rs201.25, and the Canadian Dollar at Rs198.60/Rs203.31.