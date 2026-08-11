Five terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed five terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan during a high-speed intelligence-based operation in Panjgur district of Balochistan, the military said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation on August 10, 2026, after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The military’s media wing said five terrorists were killed during the operation.

The statement said the operation was part of the ongoing counterterrorism campaign aimed at maintaining peace in the country and eliminating terrorist proxies allegedly operating with Indian support.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was recovered from the militants killed during the operation, the ISPR said, adding that the recovered explosives were destroyed at the site.

Following the operation, security forces launched a clearance and sanitisation operation in the area to eliminate any remaining threats, according to the ISPR.

The military said security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue operations against terrorism allegedly supported and facilitated by foreign elements under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan.