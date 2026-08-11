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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Forex Update – 11 August 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:41 am | Aug 11, 2026

KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan remained largely stable with Dollar and other international currencies continued to trade at elevated levels against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs278.40 for buying and Rs278.85 for selling, while the Euro stood at Rs321.09 and Rs324.85, respectively. UK pound remained among the higher-valued currencies in the market, with buying and selling rates recorded at Rs374.25 and Rs378.35. The UAE dirham was available at Rs76.15 for buying and Rs77.15 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.10 and Rs75.20.

 

 

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.40 278.85
Euro EUR 321.09 324.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.25 378.35
UAE Dirham AED 76.15 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.10 75.20
Australian Dollar AUD 194.41 197.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.98 745.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.01 201.95
China Yuan CNY 38.15 38.90
Danish Krone DKK 42.75 43.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.26 36.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.75 3.20
Japanese Yen JPY 1.70 1.80
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 885.59 895.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.05 68.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.01 165.08
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.15 28.50
Omani Riyal OMR 721.80 732.95
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.08 76.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.70 220.10
Swedish Krona SEK 28.40 28.90
Swiss Franc CHF 343.90 347.30
Thai Baht THB 8.50 9.10

 

 

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