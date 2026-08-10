Fourth International Punjabi Conference to be held in November

LAHORE – The fourth International Punjabi Conference will be held in Lahore from Nov 27 to 29, bringing together writers, academics, artists and other professionals from Pakistan and abroad, organisers announced at a press conference.

The event is being organised by the Punjabi Parchar Organisation in collaboration with Punjabi Lehar and the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC), where the three-day conference will take place.

Chief organiser Ahmed Raza Punjabi said the event would be held on a large scale, following the three previous editions of the conference.

According to the organisers, thousands of participants from Pakistani Punjab and more than 50 foreign delegates from nine countries are expected to attend. The international participants will include writers, intellectuals, politicians, scientists, journalists, film artists, businesspeople and farmers.

Mr Ahmed said the conference aimed to promote Punjabi language and literature while providing a platform to discuss issues facing Punjab and Punjabi communities around the world.

He said prominent figures from Pakistani Punjab and successful members of the Punjabi diaspora would be invited to discuss those challenges and propose possible solutions.

Conference focal person Dr Zaheer Wattoo said 10 panel discussions would be organised on Punjabi language and literature, the environment, agriculture, politics, sports, film and Punjabi nationalism.

Academics from leading universities around the world would also present research papers during the three-day event, he added.

Dr Wattoo said separate committees had been formed for different fields. These committees would select speakers from Pakistan and abroad for the panel discussions.

The programme will also feature Punjabi cultural performances, live music and theatre. According to the organisers, nine Punjabi singers from different countries will perform during the conference.

Several competitions aimed at connecting Punjabi with younger generations will also be held. These will cover public speaking, modern technology, short films, social media reels, singing, poetry and scientific innovation.

Two Punjabi books will be launched on each day of the conference, including works by authors from Pakistan, the United States and Canada.

On the final day, 16 awards across eight categories will be presented to individuals for their contributions to Punjab and Punjabi culture. Eight recipients will be from Pakistani Punjab, while the remaining awards will go to Punjabi personalities from the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

A number of Punjabi literary and cultural figures from Lahore attended the announcement and presented suggestions regarding the conference programme.