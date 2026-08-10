13-year-old girl ‘assaulted’ in Sheikhupura’s Ferozewala

FEROZEWALA – A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Ferozewala, Sheikhupura district, in a distressing incident.

According to sources, the girl, a resident of Rana Town, had gone to a neighbour’s house to return Rs200 she had borrowed. Her family alleged that the suspect, identified as Shehbaz, was alone at home and allegedly assaulted the girl.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after the incident when the girl’s condition became critical.

Police reached the location after being informed and launched an initial investigation into the incident. Legal proceedings have also been initiated.

Police said all aspects of the case were being examined and efforts were underway to arrest the suspect. The girl’s medical examination and other legal formalities are also being completed.