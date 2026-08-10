Cm Sohail Afridi Warns Of Protest Outside Supreme Court If Imran Khan Meeting Denied

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has warned that a sit-in will be staged outside the Supreme Court if permission is not granted to meet PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference in the federal capital alongside Salman Akram Raja and Babar Awan, Afridi demanded that he be allowed to meet the former prime minister. He said he was willing to provide an assurance that he would not hold any press conference after the meeting.

The KP chief minister said Imran Khan’s health was not good and called for proper medical treatment to be provided to him.

“We want to be allowed to meet the PTI founder,” Afridi said.

He questioned what message would be sent to young people if injustice was done to a former prime minister, saying the country’s youth were worried about their future and deeply angry.

Afridi said Pakistan’s youth would come out of their homes on September 27, adding that preparations would be made across all provinces for the September 27 call.

He warned that if permission to meet Imran Khan was not granted, a sit-in and protest would be held outside the Supreme Court.

“We do not want any harm to come to Imran Khan,” the KP chief minister said, stressing that no one should have the courage to cause any harm to the PTI founder.