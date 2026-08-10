BOP to secure up to Rs30Billion from Punjab govt through equity injection

LAHORE — Board of Directors of Bank of Punjab (BOP) approved a proposal for equity injection of up to Rs30 billion by the Government of Punjab to strengthen the bank’s capital base and support its next phase of growth.

The proposal, approved at the BOP board meeting held on August 7, 2026, involves the issuance of ordinary shares to the Government of Punjab otherwise than by way of a rights issue. The transaction remains subject to all applicable statutory, corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Under the proposed structure, the ordinary shares will be issued at a price of Rs38.20 per share. However, if the prevailing market price of BOP’s ordinary shares at the time of issuance is higher than Rs38.20, the issue price will be set at the prevailing market price plus a 5% premium.

As a result, Rs38.20 per share will serve as the floor price for the proposed issuance.

BOP said the proposed capital injection represents an important milestone in its ongoing transformation and is designed to strengthen the bank’s capital position as it pursues its future growth ambitions.

The bank has undergone a far-reaching transformation over the past several years, substantially expanding its balance sheet, improving financial performance and establishing leading market positions across several segments considered critical to Pakistan’s economy.

BOP currently ranks as Pakistan’s number one bank in SME finance, agriculture finance, affordable housing finance, women’s leadership, credit card issuance and digital lending, while continuing to expand its presence in export-oriented commercial and corporate banking.

The bank said these franchises collectively place BOP at the center of economic activity, employment generation and financial inclusion across Pakistan.

However, the rapid pace of expansion has also increased demands on the bank’s capital base, which has historically remained relatively thin compared with the scale of its operations and its underlying growth potential.

The proposed equity injection is therefore intended to strengthen and deepen BOP’s capital base, providing additional headroom for continued expansion in its core markets.

The stronger capital position is also expected to enable the bank to continue expanding low-cost deposits without capital constraints, while maintaining financial resilience and prudent balance-sheet management.

Importantly, BOP described the proposed capital raise as growth capital, rather than a measure aimed at addressing a deterioration in underlying performance.

The bank highlighted its strong financial performance during 2025, when it recorded approximately 29% revenue growth and more than 40% year-on-year earnings growth.

The period also saw significant appreciation in BOP’s share price.

According to the bank, the fresh capital will support the next stage of its expansion and growth strategy, including its international venture recently approved by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The proposed transaction is therefore positioned as a means of giving the bank additional financial capacity to scale businesses where it already holds strong market positions while pursuing new opportunities domestically and internationally.

Commenting on the board’s approval, Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab, described the proposed investment by the Punjab government as a strong vote of confidence in the bank’s strategy and workforce.

“This capital injection is a vote of confidence by the Government of Punjab in BOP’s strategy and its people. It equips the Bank to scale the priority-sector franchises we have built — from SME and agriculture to affordable housing and digital lending — and to carry BOP’s story to the next stage, at home and beyond Pakistan’s borders.”

The statement underscores the bank’s intention to use the additional capital to expand its presence in priority sectors while also supporting its international ambitions.

Transaction to be completed in phases

The equity injection will not be carried out in a single step. BOP said the transaction will be undertaken in phases, with the overall process targeted for completion by June 30, 2027.

The final completion remains dependent on obtaining the required statutory, corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proposed Rs30 billion injection comes as BOP seeks to build on several years of balance-sheet expansion, stronger earnings and growing market share in key areas of Pakistan’s financial system.

The bank’s leading positions in SME, agriculture, affordable housing and digital lending, alongside its expansion in commercial and corporate banking, give it exposure to sectors closely linked to economic activity, employment and financial inclusion.

The additional capital is expected to provide the financial capacity required to support this expansion while maintaining a stronger capital position and allowing the bank to pursue growth opportunities without placing excessive pressure on its existing capital base.

BOP is majority-owned by the Government of Punjab and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The bank operates across Pakistan through an extensive branch and digital network.

It has positioned itself as one of the country’s leading commercial banks, with market-leading franchises in SME, agriculture and affordable housing finance, as well as digital lending.