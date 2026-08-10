Pakistanis to enjoy 3-Day Weekend as Friday Holiday announced

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are set for 3-day weekend as the government announced public holiday on Friday, August 14, to mark Independence Day.

A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department confirmed Friday will be observed as public holiday across the province, with all government offices and most institutions expected to remain closed. With the holiday falling on Friday, citizens who already have Saturday and Sunday off will enjoy a three-day weekend, giving families and the public an extended break to mark the country’s Independence Day.

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day every year on August 14 to mark independence. However, emergency and essential services will continue operating as usual during the holiday to ensure that critical public services remain available.

The South Asian nation is also preparing for a grand Independence Day parade on August 14 for the major national event. The parade will feature participation from Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the close ties and friendly relations between the three countries.

The parade will showcase glimpse of its capabilities during the Independence Day event. The parade is expected to highlight the country’s military strength, discipline and national preparedness.

The participation of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia will also give this year’s celebrations an international dimension, further underscoring the close relationship between the three nations.