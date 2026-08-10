Gold Price in Pakistan hits Rs457,366 on First Day of Week

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan moved higher on August 10, advancing gains in international bullion market, with the price of one tola increasing by Rs800 to Rs457,366.
According to Sarafa Market update, the price of 10 grams of gold also advanced by Rs685, reaching Rs392,091. The latest increase follows a stronger trend last week when Gold Priced jumped by over Rs27000.
Gold & Silver Rates
|Gold/Silver
|Rates
|Gold — 1 Tola
|Rs457,366
|Gold — 10 Grams
|Rs392,091
|Silver — 1 Tola
|Rs6,903
|Lahore — Piece
|Rs450,000 / Rs449,000
|Lahore — Pathoor
|Rs445,000 / Rs443,000
|Karachi — Sell
|Rs450,000
|Peshawar — Sell
|Rs464,500
In the international market, gold prices climbed by $8 per ounce to $4,349, with a $20 premium included in the quoted rate. Silver also recorded an increase in the domestic market. Its price rose by Rs77 per tola, reaching Rs6,903.
Gold Price in Lahore
Market rates reported from different cities showed varying selling prices. In Lahore, the quoted rate for a piece stood at Rs450,000–Rs449,000, while the rate for Pathoor was reported at Rs445,000–Rs443,000.
The reported selling rate for a 1kg bar was Rs6,800. In Karachi, the selling price was quoted at Rs450,000, while Peshawar recorded a selling rate of Rs464,500.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 10 August 2026