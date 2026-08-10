Gold Price in Pakistan hits Rs457,366 on First Day of Week

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan moved higher on August 10, advancing gains in international bullion market, with the price of one tola increasing by Rs800 to Rs457,366.

According to Sarafa Market update, the price of 10 grams of gold also advanced by Rs685, reaching Rs392,091. The latest increase follows a stronger trend last week when Gold Priced jumped by over Rs27000.

Gold & Silver Rates

Gold/Silver Rates Gold — 1 Tola Rs457,366 Gold — 10 Grams Rs392,091 Silver — 1 Tola Rs6,903 Lahore — Piece Rs450,000 / Rs449,000 Lahore — Pathoor Rs445,000 / Rs443,000 Karachi — Sell Rs450,000 Peshawar — Sell Rs464,500

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $8 per ounce to $4,349, with a $20 premium included in the quoted rate. Silver also recorded an increase in the domestic market. Its price rose by Rs77 per tola, reaching Rs6,903.

Gold Price in Lahore

Market rates reported from different cities showed varying selling prices. In Lahore, the quoted rate for a piece stood at Rs450,000–Rs449,000, while the rate for Pathoor was reported at Rs445,000–Rs443,000.

The reported selling rate for a 1kg bar was Rs6,800. In Karachi, the selling price was quoted at Rs450,000, while Peshawar recorded a selling rate of Rs464,500.