Summer Holidays 2026 extended for all Govt, Private Schools

Students and parents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will have to wait a little longer before schools reopen as the AJK government extended summer vacations in the summer zone.

Elementary and Secondary Education Department ordered all educational institutions in the summer zone to remain closed from Monday, August 10, through Thursday, August 13, 2026. After days of uncertainty over whether schools would reopen as scheduled, the new update comes for young learners.

August 14 is holiday, which is followed by the weekend, and students could potentially back to classes from August 17, Monday.

Let it be known that the Education Department, however, has yet to make final announcement confirming August 17 as the reopening date. Any further decision will depend on official instructions issued after August 13. The extension comes amid heightened activity and security concerns in parts of the region.

As of now, the third phase of Local government elections are being held in Bagh and Haveli districts of Poonch Division, while a protest sit-in in Rawalakot has also added to the prevailing security situation.

The authorities appear to have opted for an extended closure to avoid disruption and address concerns surrounding the movement and safety of students and staff.