Ahmed Salman, Ahad Fatemi shine as Pakistan bags 7th World Youth Scrabble Title

Pakistan’s Green Shirts once again proved they had the words and the winning touch. From field of 183 players representing 11 countries, Pakistan emerged as world youth team champions for the seventh time, with its rising stars collecting titles across multiple age categories.

At 21st World Youth Scrabble Championship, Pakistan’s young wordsmiths delivered performance that left their international rivals trailing, emerging as the top team after an intense global competition featuring 183 players from 11 countries.

Pakistani contingent dominated the event, securing the highest number of trophies and first place in the team competition. Their impressive combination of speed, tactical play and an exceptional command of words once again underlined Pakistan’s status as a powerhouse in youth Scrabble.

While Australia’s Dineth Fernando claimed the individual world championship title, Pakistan still made its presence felt at the very top of the leaderboard, with three Pakistani players finishing among the overall top 10. But the real story was Pakistan’s extraordinary success across the junior age categories.

Pakistan dominates the 21st World Youth Scrabble Championship performing brilliantly and won the world team title for the seventh time in Nairobi.#Scrabble | #Pakistan | #WorldYouthScrabbleChampionship | #Nairobi pic.twitter.com/afwajWMPIw — Khel Shel (@khelshel) August 10, 2026

In Under-16 category, Ahmed Salman produced brilliant performance to capture the world title in his age category. In Under-14, Ahad Saulat Fatemi showcased his talent and composure to become the Under-14 world champion. Mustafa Farhan fought through a highly competitive field to secure an impressive second-place finish in Under-12 category.

The youngest member of the Pakistani squad, Taimur Wasim, delivered perhaps one of the most eye-catching performances of the championship, winning the Under-10 world title. Taimur Wasim already captured Under-8 World Championship title last year, making his back-to-back success across age categories an achievement to watch.

From the team crown to multiple age-category victories and three players in the overall top 10, the Pakistani contingent produced a championship campaign packed with standout performances.