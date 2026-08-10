Terrorist commander among five killed in Panjgur operation

QUETTA – Security forces have killed five terrorists, including a key commander, during an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur district of Balochistan, according to security sources.

The operation was conducted in the Sarkani and Chhidgi areas of Panjgur under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3 following intelligence reports about the presence of suspected militants affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan.

Security sources identified the key commander killed during the operation as Wazir, son of Jamal. Four other militants were also killed during the action.

Authorities said weapons and equipment were recovered from the militants’ possession. The recovered items included four motorcycles, machine guns, heavy weapons and ammunition.

The militants killed in the operation were allegedly involved in criminal and terrorist activities in Panjgur, including robbery, extortion and kidnapping of local traders and other residents.

A clearance operation is continuing in the surrounding area to locate any other suspected militants linked to the group, the sources said.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for what he described as a successful intelligence-based operation in Panjgur.

Naqvi commended the forces for killing five militants, including the alleged commander, and said the operation had foiled their plans.

The interior minister also praised the professionalism of the security personnel involved in the operation, saying security forces were working to eliminate terrorism from Balochistan.

He said the nation stood united against terrorism and supported the security forces in their efforts.