Netanyahu rejects Trump’s 15-point Gaza peace plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a 15-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza, Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu said Israel would not withdraw its forces from Gaza until Hamas was genuinely disarmed.

He stressed that Israel wanted the complete dismantling of Hamas’s military capabilities rather than what he described as a symbolic or superficial weakening of the group.

The Israeli prime minister said discussions with the United States were ongoing, adding that some of the proposals put forward by US officials were acceptable to Israel while others were not.

US President Donald Trump had presented the 15-point Gaza peace plan, saying it could help move the region from a state of war and ceasefire towards economic recovery.