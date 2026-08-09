Mir Raza Case turns into Murder Probe after Second Post-Mortem reveals Gunshot Wound

KARACHI – The mystery surrounding death of Karachi young businessman Mir Raza Ali sparked online backlash as second post-mortem revealed injuries, prompting Karachi police to add murder charges to case.

It all started as kidnapping case, which has now been amended to include murder charges. The development came after Raza’s body was exhumed and examined by an eight-member medical board, following serious questions over the findings of the first post-mortem.

The new post-mortem report has documented a series of injuries that have intensified questions over how Raza died. According to the report, a bullet entered his body from the back and travelled through the chest. The entry wound measured 0.8 centimetres, with an exit wound also identified.

میر رضا نے خودکشی نہیں کی، بلکہ تشدد کے بعد بیہمانہ قتل کیا گیا ہے۔ وہ ایک مظلوم شہید تھا، جو زندگی سے بھرپور تھا۔ معزز عدالت اور اسپیشل میڈیکل بورڈ کا شکریہ، جنہوں نے اپنے قانونی اور پیشہ ورانہ فرائض سرانجام دیتے ہوئے میر رضا پر لگائے گئے تمام بہتان جھوٹے ثابت کر دیے۔ pic.twitter.com/ECtZlrIa4S — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) August 8, 2026

Blackening was observed around the bullet entry point, while two round wounds were found on the heart. The report also recorded blackened areas on the muscles behind the heart.

But the gunshot injury was not the only major finding. The medical board documented a deep wound on the right side of Raza’s skull, multiple skull fractures and clotted blood around the injured areas. A fracture was found in his right hip bone. Four upper-jaw teeth had been damaged, while his sixth right rib was fractured and broken into several pieces.

Additional injuries were recorded on his feet, forehead and beneath his jaw. The report said the injuries had occurred before death and that bleeding had taken place. The bullet wound to his back had also resulted in blood accumulating in his lungs. The medical board collected 17 samples for chemical and forensic examination.

Those samples could prove crucial in determining what happened before Raza’s death, particularly as the second examination took place nearly 12 days after his death and decomposition had already begun. The final forensic analysis is still awaited.

The second examination was ordered after Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed raised 14 objections to the original post-mortem conducted on July 29. Her concerns included the absence of an X-ray, failure to collect hand swabs for gunshot-residue testing and inadequate examination of firearm injuries.

Another major concern was the failure to collect a DNA sample despite the condition of Raza’s face. Questions were also raised over the documentation and forensic photography of his injuries. The concerns surrounding the first examination ultimately led to the exhumation and second post-mortem.