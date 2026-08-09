EV Bikes in Pakistan 2026 – Prices, Range and Installment Plans

Pakistan’s EV market covers wide price range, and if you are looking to buy an electric bike or scooter in Pakistan on installments, there are now options for almost every budget. Entry-level models start at around Rs1Lac, while more practical mid-range EVs are available from roughly Rs.2-2.5Lac, with premium models costing more.
Depending on the bank or dealer, buyers can choose short-term 0% markup plans or longer repayment periods with lower monthly payments. Before choosing a model, compare its price, monthly installment, charging time, practical range per charge, battery type, warranty, and total financing cost to find the option that best fits your daily commute and budget.
EV Bikes Prices in Pakistan
|Models
|Approx. Price
|Evee Flipper
|Rs. 95,000–99,000
|YJ Future Indus
|Around Rs. 95,000
|Revoo A04
|Around Rs. 100,000
|Evee Mito / MITO+
|Rs. 131,000–137,000
|Jolta JE-70D / Sparrow
|Rs. 145,000–171,000+
|Evee Nisa
|Rs. 155,000–159,000+
|OKLA Orbit
|Around Rs. 162,000
|Yadea M3
|Around Rs. 174,000
|Metro T9 Eco/Sport
|Around Rs. 174,000–184,000
|OKLA Onyx
|Around Rs. 192,000
|OKLA OKT Econo
|Around Rs. 202,000
|Revoo A11/A12/C32
|Approx. Rs. 175,000–255,000
|Jolta JE-100 series
|Approx. Rs. 190,000–280,000
|Yadea T5
|Around Rs. 253,500
|Yadea EPOC-H
|Around Rs. 355,000
EV Bikes Range
|Model
|Battery
|Practical Range
|Evee Flipper
|Graphene/lead-acid
|25–30 km
|YJ Future Indus
|Varies
|~30–45 km
|Revoo A04
|Varies
|~35–45 km
|Evee Mito / MITO+
|48V 23Ah
|~40–50 km
|Jolta Sparrow
|Lead-acid/varies
|~50–65 km
|Jolta JE-70D
|Varies
|~50–65 km
|Evee Nisa
|Varies
|~45–60 km
|OKLA Orbit
|72V 20Ah Graphene
|~70–85 km
|Yadea M3
|Lithium/varies
|~60–70 km
|Metro T9 Eco/Sport
|Varies
|~55–75 km
|Revoo A11/A12
|Varies
|~60–90 km
|OKLA Onyx
|72V 32Ah
|~70–85 km
|OKLA OKT Econo
|72V 32Ah
|~60–70 km
|Yadea Ruibin
|Lithium
|~65–75 km
|Jolta JE-100 series
|Varies
|~65–90 km
|Yadea T5
|Lithium
|~65–85 km
|Revoo C32 Young
|Varies
|~65–90 km
|Yadea G5
|Lithium
|~75–85 km
|OKLA OKT LFP
|LFP
|~60–70 km
|OKLA OMIGO LFP
|LFP
|~60–70 km
|Yadea EPOC-H
|Lithium
|~90–110 km
|OKLA OMO
|Lithium
|~75–85 km
EV Installment Plans in Pakistan
Depending on the bank or dealer, buyers can choose short-term 0% markup plans or longer repayment periods with lower monthly payments. Before choosing a model, compare its price, monthly installment, charging time, practical range per charge, battery type, warranty, and total financing cost to find the option that best fits your daily commute and budget.