EV Bikes in Pakistan 2026 – Prices, Range and Installment Plans

Pakistan’s EV market covers wide price range, and if you are looking to buy an electric bike or scooter in Pakistan on installments, there are now options for almost every budget. Entry-level models start at around Rs1Lac, while more practical mid-range EVs are available from roughly Rs.2-2.5Lac, with premium models costing more.

Depending on the bank or dealer, buyers can choose short-term 0% markup plans or longer repayment periods with lower monthly payments. Before choosing a model, compare its price, monthly installment, charging time, practical range per charge, battery type, warranty, and total financing cost to find the option that best fits your daily commute and budget.

EV Bikes Prices in Pakistan

Models Approx. Price Evee Flipper Rs. 95,000–99,000 YJ Future Indus Around Rs. 95,000 Revoo A04 Around Rs. 100,000 Evee Mito / MITO+ Rs. 131,000–137,000 Jolta JE-70D / Sparrow Rs. 145,000–171,000+ Evee Nisa Rs. 155,000–159,000+ OKLA Orbit Around Rs. 162,000 Yadea M3 Around Rs. 174,000 Metro T9 Eco/Sport Around Rs. 174,000–184,000 OKLA Onyx Around Rs. 192,000 OKLA OKT Econo Around Rs. 202,000 Revoo A11/A12/C32 Approx. Rs. 175,000–255,000 Jolta JE-100 series Approx. Rs. 190,000–280,000 Yadea T5 Around Rs. 253,500 Yadea EPOC-H Around Rs. 355,000

EV Bikes Range

Model Battery Practical Range Evee Flipper Graphene/lead-acid 25–30 km YJ Future Indus Varies ~30–45 km Revoo A04 Varies ~35–45 km Evee Mito / MITO+ 48V 23Ah ~40–50 km Jolta Sparrow Lead-acid/varies ~50–65 km Jolta JE-70D Varies ~50–65 km Evee Nisa Varies ~45–60 km OKLA Orbit 72V 20Ah Graphene ~70–85 km Yadea M3 Lithium/varies ~60–70 km Metro T9 Eco/Sport Varies ~55–75 km Revoo A11/A12 Varies ~60–90 km OKLA Onyx 72V 32Ah ~70–85 km OKLA OKT Econo 72V 32Ah ~60–70 km Yadea Ruibin Lithium ~65–75 km Jolta JE-100 series Varies ~65–90 km Yadea T5 Lithium ~65–85 km Revoo C32 Young Varies ~65–90 km Yadea G5 Lithium ~75–85 km OKLA OKT LFP LFP ~60–70 km OKLA OMIGO LFP LFP ~60–70 km Yadea EPOC-H Lithium ~90–110 km OKLA OMO Lithium ~75–85 km

EV Installment Plans in Pakistan

Depending on the bank or dealer, buyers can choose short-term 0% markup plans or longer repayment periods with lower monthly payments. Before choosing a model, compare its price, monthly installment, charging time, practical range per charge, battery type, warranty, and total financing cost to find the option that best fits your daily commute and budget.