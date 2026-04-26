Budget Friendly Ev Bikes In Pakistan 2026

As petrol prices continue to climb toward Rs400 per litre, Pakistanis are turning toward EV rides as a cost-effective and sustainable commuting solution.

Running an electric bike costs as little as Rs1–2 per kilometer, a fraction of petrol expenses. Combined with lower maintenance requirements, EV bikes are quickly becoming an attractive alternative for short daily commutes ranging between 20 to 80 kilometers.

Here are our top picks for you

Cheap EV Bikes in Pakistan

Model Price Range YJ Future Indus / Zippy E1 90,000 – 135,000 Jolta JE-70D / Sparrow 89,500 – 150,000 Evee Flipper / Mito 99,000 – 131,000

EV Bikes in Rs1.5-2.5Lac Range

Model Price Range YJ Future Mehran / Zippy / Twister 128,000 – 167,000 Metro T9 Eco / M6 169,000 – 205,000 Yadea M3 / GT30 169,000 – 194,000 Road Prince E-Go ~260,000 Jolta JE-100 / JE-70 Lithium 175,000 – 230,000

High End EV Bikes

Model Price Range ELFA EV-125 315,000 – 345,000 Evee S1 / S1 Pro 210,000 – 272,000

In the entry-level category, several models are available under Rs150,000. Options like YJ Future’s Indus and Zippy E1, along with Jolta’s JE-70D and Sparrow, offer basic functionality for city use. Similarly, compact scooter-style models such as Evee Flipper and Mito are gaining popularity for their lightweight design and ease of handling, particularly among beginners.

For those willing to spend a bit more, the Rs150,000–250,000 range offers better build quality and extended range. Models like YJ Future Mehran, Metro T9 Eco, and Yadea M3 provide improved durability and can cover longer distances on a single charge. Jolta’s lithium battery variants also fall into this category, offering enhanced performance and longer battery life.

Battery remained crucial in performance and long-term cost. While lead-acid batteries are cheaper upfront, lithium and graphene batteries offer better efficiency, longer lifespan, and improved range. Charging typically takes between 4 to 8 hours and costs significantly less than refueling a petrol bike.

Consumers are advised to check warranty coverage, after-sales service, and installment plans before making a purchase. Many brands now offer monthly payment options, making EV bikes more accessible to a wider audience.