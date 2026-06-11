Trump makes another Dramatic U-Turn on Iran Strikes amid claims of imminent deal

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump announced cancellation of planned military strikes on Iran, saying negotiations with Tehran had advanced significantly and were close to producing a final agreement.

Trump said discussions had been elevated to Iran’s highest leadership and key elements of proposed deal had received broad approval from parties involved in the diplomatic process. He said the United States would maintain its naval blockade on Iran until the agreement is formally finalized and signed.

The announcement followed reports that Tehran submitted finalized memorandum of understanding (MoU) to Qatari mediators, fueling speculation that months of tensions could be nearing a diplomatic resolution. However, Iranian officials and sources close to the negotiations quickly pushed back against Trump’s claims.

Iranian media affiliated with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) quoted an informed source as saying that no preliminary memorandum of understanding with the United States had been approved. The source rejected reports that Tehran had endorsed any finalized text, creating immediate uncertainty over the status of the negotiations.

The conflicting statements emerged after weeks of heightened military tensions between Washington and Tehran. Trump had recently authorized additional military operations against Iran and warned of further escalation, moves that many analysts viewed as an attempt to increase pressure on Tehran during negotiations.

Observers said the latest development reflects a complex diplomatic and military strategy, with both sides seeking to strengthen their positions before reaching any potential agreement.

Israeli officials also appeared cautious about Trump’s announcement. One official said Israel had no information regarding a finalized deal and expressed surprise at claims that Iran’s leadership had approved an agreement.

The differing accounts from Washington, Tehran and Tel Aviv have raised questions about how close the parties actually are to reaching a settlement. While Trump has portrayed the negotiations as being in their final stages, Iranian sources continue to deny that any formal understanding has been approved.